Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Rice Time, at 55 Union Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on December 12.
And Wee Maggies Kitchen, at 1277 Govan Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on December 12.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,437 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,285 (89%) have pass ratings and 152 (11%) require improvement.