Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Mack Chicken Hut, at 376 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 7.

And Mexita Westend, at 14 Northpark Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 7.