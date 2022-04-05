Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Mack Chicken Hut, at 376 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on March 7.
And Mexita Westend, at 14 Northpark Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on March 7.
It means that of Glasgow's 723 takeaways with ratings, 589 (81%) have pass ratings and 134 (19%) require improvement.