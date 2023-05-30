Register
Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Chatan, at 1503 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 30.

And Ruby Take Away, at 1793 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 30.

It means that of Glasgow's 724 takeaways with ratings, 614 (85%) have pass ratings and 110 (15%) require improvement.