Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Chatan, at 1503 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on April 30.

And Ruby Take Away, at 1793 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on April 30.