Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Hajar Shawarma, at 6a John Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 19.
And Spice Cottage, at 45 Conisborough Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 19.
It means that of Glasgow's 726 takeaways with ratings, 622 (86%) have pass ratings and 104 (14%) require improvement.