Register
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Celtic sign Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke on five-year deal
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Team news: Servette vs Rangers starting line-ups confirmed
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.

Hajar Shawarma, at 6a John Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on July 19.

And Spice Cottage, at 45 Conisborough Road, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on July 19.

It means that of Glasgow's 726 takeaways with ratings, 622 (86%) have pass ratings and 104 (14%) require improvement.