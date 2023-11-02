Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Baghdad Bakery, at 232 Saracen Street, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on October 4.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Chopsticks, at 174 Carmyle Avenue, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on October 4.
It means that of Glasgow's 725 takeaways with ratings, 617 (85%) have pass ratings and 108 (15%) require improvement.