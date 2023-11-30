Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
Mama's Wok, at 329 Nitshill Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And The Top Shwarma, at 194 Pitt Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 1.
It means that of Glasgow's 729 takeaways with ratings, 621 (85%) have pass ratings and 108 (15%) require improvement.