Bad news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s bad news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mama's Wok, at 329 Nitshill Road, Glasgow was handed an "improvement required" rating after assessment on November 1.

And The Top Shwarma, at 194 Pitt Street, Glasgow was also given an "improvement required" classification on November 1.

It means that of Glasgow's 729 takeaways with ratings, 621 (85%) have pass ratings and 108 (15%) require improvement.