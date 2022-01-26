Glasgow skyline

Five Glasgow museums to lose yourself in on a cold, winter day

By Patrick Hollis
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:48 pm

The weather can be pretty unpleasant in winter and spring, so where better to spend these days in some of the many museums and galleries in the city?

To help you decide, check out this selection

1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Argyle Street Glasgow, G3 8AG The famous museum has 22 galleries for you to explore

2. Glasgow Science Centre

50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow G51 1EA The museum is currently only open at weekends and to buy tickets, check out the museum website. With a wide range of activities, there is fun to be had for all the family

3. Scottish Football Museum

Hampden Park, Glasgow G42 9BA Ideal for any football fan, the museum has its own tour as well as a tour of the home fo Scottish football; Hampden Park

4. Gallery of Modern Art

Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH The city centre focal point is ideal for a day out, especially as there are four different galleries to enjoy

