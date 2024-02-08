Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Coffee Republic/Pakora Street at Storey 0/1, 310 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on February 1
• Pass: Sword Sushi at 172 Sword Street, Glasgow; rated on January 31
• Pass: Mo's Cafe at 89 Woodneuk Road, Glasgow; rated on January 30
• Pass: La Mino Pizza House at 309 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on January 29
• Improvement Required: Wasabi Shawland at 705 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on January 10
Takeaways
And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Zeuseats at 1057 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on February 1
• Pass: Spice Magic at 1849 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on January 31
• Pass: Kaze Sushi and Poke Bowl at 79 St Georges Road, Glasgow; rated on December 6
• Improvement Required: Baghdad Bakery at 232 Saracen Street, Glasgow; rated on January 10
• Improvement Required: Little Chef Indian Cuisine at 170 Copland Road, Glasgow; rated on January 10