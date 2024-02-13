Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Baxter Storey 5047 @ BBC Glasgow at 40 Pacific Quay, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Wasabi Shawland at 705 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Al Sultan at Storey Ground, 61 Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: Cloud Cafe at Unit 44, 37 Rosyth Road, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: TGI Friday at 113 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on February 6

• Improvement Required: Simeones at 285 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on January 15

Takeaways

And seven ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Deli-ish at 1915 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Salt And Chilli at 987 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Roti and Pickle at 571 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on February 6

• Pass: Belter Bento at 963 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on January 23

• Pass: La Flama at 585 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Improvement Required: Hajar Shawarma at 42 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on January 15