Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Starbucks at 109 Polmadie Road, Glasgow; rated on July 13

• Pass: Sugar Fall Patisserie at 153 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

• Pass: Crabshakk at 14 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: Nuudel at 141 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on July 10

• Pass: Starbucks at 2243 London Road, Glasgow; rated on July 7

• Pass: Millies Cafe at 108 Roebank Street, Glasgow; rated on July 6

• Pass: Ocho at 10 Speirs Wharf, Glasgow; rated on July 6

• Pass: Visibility Scotland at 2 Queens Crescent, Glasgow; rated on July 4

• Pass: Madras-Cafe at 82 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on May 4

• Improvement Required: Hub Cafe at 49 Wellhouse Crescent, Glasgow; rated on January 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Snaffle Bit at 979 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on July 7

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Chellos Takeaway at 1377 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: Kebabish at 1163 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6

• Pass: Bantawala By Masala Twist at 194 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 5