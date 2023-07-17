Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Starbucks at 109 Polmadie Road, Glasgow; rated on July 13
• Pass: Sugar Fall Patisserie at 153 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12
• Pass: Crabshakk at 14 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on July 11
• Pass: Nuudel at 141 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on July 10
• Pass: Starbucks at 2243 London Road, Glasgow; rated on July 7
• Pass: Millies Cafe at 108 Roebank Street, Glasgow; rated on July 6
• Pass: Ocho at 10 Speirs Wharf, Glasgow; rated on July 6
• Pass: Visibility Scotland at 2 Queens Crescent, Glasgow; rated on July 4
• Pass: Madras-Cafe at 82 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on May 4
• Improvement Required: Hub Cafe at 49 Wellhouse Crescent, Glasgow; rated on January 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: The Snaffle Bit at 979 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on July 7
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Chellos Takeaway at 1377 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11
• Pass: Kebabish at 1163 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6
• Pass: Bantawala By Masala Twist at 194 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 5
• Pass: The Orchid at 1093 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 4