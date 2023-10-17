Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Mi Chaii at 505 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on October 12
• Pass: Cottonrake Cafe at 717 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 9
• Pass: Iolandas at Unit 6, 63 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on October 9
• Pass: Partick Duck Club at 27 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on October 9
• Pass: Saltire Cafe at 70 Cowcaddens Road, Glasgow; rated on October 4
• Pass: Econic Shop at 27 Hillfoot Street, Glasgow; rated on September 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: Rum Bongo at 71 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 11
• Pass: Jarvies Inn at 45 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Temaki at 113 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13
• Pass: Wok Cuisine at 387 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on October 13
• Pass: Kimchi Cult at 14 Chancellor Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5
• Improvement Required: Dundasvale Cafe / Dundasvale Desserts at 10a Dundasvale Court, Glasgow; rated on September 18
• Improvement Required: E-Sushi Japanese Cuisine at 132 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on September 18
• Improvement Required: Papa Ali's at Unit 1, 250 Drumoyne Road, Glasgow; rated on September 18
• Improvement Required: Shawarma Star at 44 Dundas Street, Glasgow; rated on September 18