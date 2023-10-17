Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Mi Chaii at 505 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on October 12

    • Pass: Cottonrake Cafe at 717 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 9

    • Pass: Iolandas at Unit 6, 63 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on October 9

    • Pass: Partick Duck Club at 27 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on October 9

    • Pass: Saltire Cafe at 70 Cowcaddens Road, Glasgow; rated on October 4

    • Pass: Econic Shop at 27 Hillfoot Street, Glasgow; rated on September 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Pass: Rum Bongo at 71 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 11

    • Pass: Jarvies Inn at 45 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5

    Takeaways

    Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Temaki at 113 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13

    • Pass: Wok Cuisine at 387 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on October 13

    • Pass: Kimchi Cult at 14 Chancellor Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5

    • Improvement Required: Dundasvale Cafe / Dundasvale Desserts at 10a Dundasvale Court, Glasgow; rated on September 18

    • Improvement Required: E-Sushi Japanese Cuisine at 132 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on September 18

    • Improvement Required: Papa Ali's at Unit 1, 250 Drumoyne Road, Glasgow; rated on September 18

    • Improvement Required: Shawarma Star at 44 Dundas Street, Glasgow; rated on September 18