Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Grumpy Pedros at 127 Douglas Street, Glasgow; rated on January 11

• Pass: Wee Maggies Kitchen at 1277 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on January 11

• Pass: Panini City at 535 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on September 11

• Improvement Required: Istanbul Cakes And Baklavas / Party Cake at 63 Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on December 18

• Improvement Required: Table Twenty Eight at Unit 4, 71 Albion Street, Glasgow; rated on December 18

• Improvement Required: The Willows at 125 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on December 18

Takeaways

And nine ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Kurdish Street Food at 14 Allison Street, Glasgow; rated on January 12

• Pass: Balti Club at 66 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on January 8

• Pass: Halal Kebab House at 164 Albert Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 8

• Pass: I-Chai Express at 944 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on January 8

• Pass: Lemon Tree at 119 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on January 8

• Pass: Best Kebab at 58 Dundas Street, Glasgow; rated on January 3

• Pass: Mr Shawarma at 100 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on December 20

• Improvement Required: Mian Shamy at 291 St Georges Road, Glasgow; rated on December 18