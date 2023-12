Food hygiene ratings given to 16 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Pass: Hotel Chocolat at 10 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on December 11

• Pass: La Vie Café at 470 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on December 11

• Pass: Po'boyz at 16 Norby Road, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: 29 States Indian Cuisine at 8 Norby Road, Glasgow; rated on December 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Chillies West End at 180 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on December 6

• Pass: City Of Glasgow College (City Campus) at 190 Cathedral Street, Glasgow; rated on December 4

• Pass: SCRAN at 239 London Road, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Leopardo Pizza at 86 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on November 29

Takeaways

And eight ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Mama's Wok at 329 Nitshill Road, Glasgow; rated on December 13

• Pass: Pizzaiolo at 1010 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on December 13

• Pass: Subway at 1087 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on December 12

• Pass: Subway Springburn at 247 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on December 11

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Blue Lagoon Fish and Chips at 151 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: New Mei Xin at 1012 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: BBQ King at 488 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on August 22