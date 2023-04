Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass and Eat Safe: HM Prison Barlinnie at 81 Lee Avenue, Glasgow; rated on April 13

• Pass: Starbucks at 60 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on April 24

• Pass: Ox And Finch at 922 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on April 21

• Pass: Ubiquitous Chip at 26 Ashton Lane, Glasgow; rated on April 19

• Pass: Don't Dessert Me at 8 Haughburn Road, Glasgow; rated on April 14

• Pass: Elder Cafe And Dessert at 1020b Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on April 14

• Pass: MJ Cakes at Unit 13, 140 Woodhead Road, Glasgow; rated on April 14

• Pass: Rawlings Love To Eat at 583 Mosspark Boulevard, Glasgow; rated on April 13

• Improvement Required: Don Ya Sushi at 17 West Princes Street, Glasgow; rated on March 27

• Improvement Required: The Finnieston at 1125 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Raven at 81 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on April 17

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Punkah Wala at Unit 4, 12 Gorstan Street, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: Yippon at 108 George Street, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: Yo Sushi To Go at 751 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: Greggs at 378 Helen Street, Glasgow; rated on April 19

• Pass: G Town Grill at 74 Calder Street, Glasgow; rated on April 17

• Pass: John's Fish and Chicken Bar at 614 Boydstone Road, Glasgow; rated on April 13