Food hygiene ratings given to 20 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Cafe Olive Tree at Unit 45, 140 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: Honeytrap Bakery Limited at 4 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: Glassy Central at 285 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: Ashoka Finnieston at 1284 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 12

• Pass: Cooking Papa and China House at 1286 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on February 12

• Pass: Silla at 1138 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 12

• Pass: Coffee Boys at 70 Auchinlea Way, Glasgow; rated on December 4

• Improvement Required: Desi Dhaba Chaiwala at 21 Forth Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25

• Improvement Required: The Dukes Umbrella at 363 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25

Takeaways

And 10 ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Sushi Daily at 367 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: Roast at 1299 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: Tandoori Choice at 800 Springfield Road, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: The Red Tiffin at 484 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: Lupe Pinto at 313 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on February 12

• Pass: Masala King at 31a Glenmore Avenue, Glasgow; rated on February 12

• Pass: Sher Gill's at 739 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on February 12

• Pass: Chawp Pet Noi at 1109 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: The Pizza Cult at Market, 254 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on February 2