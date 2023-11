Food hygiene ratings given to 21 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Ichiban at Storey 1, 50 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: Big Counter at 76 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: New Market Cafe at 26 Kent Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Scomelette at 84 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: The Wilson Street Pantry at 6 Wilson Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Amber Regent at 50 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: Anniesland Mansion Cafe at 1601 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: Fat Lobster at 157 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: The Glasvegan at 50 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: Willow Tea Rooms at 97 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on November 6

• Pass: Eusebi Deli at 154 Park Road, Glasgow; rated on November 2

• Pass: Stack And Still at 100 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on November 1

• Pass: Faro at 1 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on October 30

• Pass: Santa Lucia Deli at 181 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Improvement Required: FWOKX at 78 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on October 18

• Improvement Required: Lychee Oriental at 59 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on October 18

• Improvement Required: Santa Lucia Pasta at 10 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Alexandra Bar at 470 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: KFC at 60 Allerdyce Road, Glasgow; rated on November 13

• Pass: Dolce Vita at 1579 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10