Food hygiene ratings given to 22 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Lona Caffe at 995 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on January 27

• Pass: Wagamama at Unit 32, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on January 27

• Pass: Bella's Cakes at 73 Ashdale Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Friends Chinese Cafe at 273 High Street, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Glasgow Indoor Bowling Club at 177 Prospecthill Road, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Italian Job Express at 607 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Film City Cafe at 401 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on January 25

• Pass: Buck's Bar at 1019 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on January 23

• Pass: Kelvin Hall Cafe at 1431 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 19

• Pass: Grain And Grind at 54 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on January 10

• Pass: PI Cafe at 860 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on December 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Social at 25 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on January 25

• Pass: Bar 91 at 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Spice Magic at 37 Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on January 29

• Pass: Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Get Stuffed at 74 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on January 20

• Pass: Kam Wa at 746 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on January 19

• Pass: Subway at 1103 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on January 18

• Pass: Panku Streetfood at 1 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 16

• Pass: Argyle Newsagent at 353 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Morello Take Away at 146 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on November 9