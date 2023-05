Food hygiene ratings given to 22 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Eighty Eight at 88 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on May 12

• Pass: Valaria Patisserie at 331 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on May 10

• Pass: Garlic And Thyme at Suite 1/1, 4 Rogart Street, Glasgow; rated on May 9

• Pass: Kingswood Bowling Club at 17 Kingsbrae Avenue, Glasgow; rated on May 9

• Pass: Social Bite at 10 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on May 3

• Pass: Levy (Hospitality) at 150 Edmiston Drive, Glasgow; rated on March 9

• Pass: La Vita Pizzeria at 161 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Improvement Required: Vic's Cafe at 736 Anniesland Road, Glasgow; rated on April 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Crimson Star at 577 London Road, Glasgow; rated on May 12

• Pass: The Montford Bar at 23 Curtis Avenue, Glasgow; rated on April 20

Takeaways

Plus 12 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Sizzle And Spice at 1849 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on May 15

• Pass: Subway at 15 Darnley Mains Road, Glasgow; rated on May 15

• Pass: Le Petit Coq at 21 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on May 12

• Pass: Spice Grill at 162 Abercromby Street, Glasgow; rated on May 12

• Pass: Poke Shack at 1 Scotland Street, Glasgow; rated on May 11

• Pass: Luxford Burgers at 1 Scotland Street, Glasgow; rated on May 10

• Pass: Paradise Street Food at 58 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on May 10

• Pass: Doh at 115 King Street, Glasgow; rated on May 5

• Pass: Greggs at Unit 3, 16 Killermont Street, Glasgow; rated on May 4

• Pass: Ocean Wok at 113 Stravanan Road, Glasgow; rated on April 26

• Improvement Required: Mac Donners at 4 Albert Road, Glasgow; rated on April 18