Food hygiene ratings given to 22 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Costa Coffee at 33 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Eighty Eight at 88 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Punjabi Ibrox at 560 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: The Prancing Stag at 1a Ashwood Gardens, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: The Gannet at 1155 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: FWOKX at 78 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on November 21

• Pass: Non Viet Hai at 609 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on November 21

• Pass: Glaschu at 32 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on November 20

• Pass: The Crazy Chef's Café at 63 Elmbank Street, Glasgow; rated on October 24

• Pass: Blue Lagoon at 208 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 14

• Pass: Hub On The Hill at 174 Roystonhill, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Improvement Required: La Mino Pizza House at 309 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on October 31

Takeaways

And 10 ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: La Flama at 585 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Primal Feast at 84 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Chillies And Cream, Chillies Peri Peri And Hot Dogs at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: Tao Chinese at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: The Weegie Roll Shop at 949 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: Dough Balls at 968 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: Bertos Brownies at 8 Chancellor Street, Glasgow; rated on November 16

• Pass: Ruby Chinese Takeaway at 4 Exeter Drive, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Improvement Required: Mexita Springburn/Cha Cha Grill/Absurd Bird/Sobi Burger at 560 Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on October 31