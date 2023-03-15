Register
Food hygiene ratings given to 24 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Brian Maule At Chardon D'or at 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on March 9

    • Pass: Gamba at 225a West George Street, Glasgow; rated on March 8

    • Pass: TastEast at 11 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on March 2

    • Pass: Chateau-X Finnieston at 10 Claremont Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

    • Pass: Emilia Cafe at 86 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

    • Pass: Meze Meze at 1032 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

    • Pass: Elixir Restaurant and Desserts And Slide It Inn at 78 Wallace Street, Glasgow; rated on February 24

    • Pass: Masonic Club at 262 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on January 26

    • Improvement Required: Cuku at 1 Kirklee Road, Glasgow; rated on February 14

    • Improvement Required: Adams Diner at 105 Albert Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 27

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: El Camino at 17 Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on March 1

    Takeaways

    Plus 13 ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: One Stop Shop at 1250 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 10

    • Pass: Original Chillies at 325 Nitshill Road, Glasgow; rated on March 9

    • Pass: Loco's Burgers at 88 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on March 7

    • Pass: Morello's at 253 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on March 6

    • Pass: Loaded Fries at 445 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on March 3

    • Pass: Raja's Peri Peri at Unit 2, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow; rated on March 2

    • Pass: The Thai at 317 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on February 28

    • Pass: Moonsky Wolo at 59 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on February 27

    • Pass: Home Wok at 101 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

    • Pass: Melton Johns at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

    • Pass: Argyle Newsagent at 353 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 14

    • Improvement Required: Milano's Fast Food And Cake And Shake at 21 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on February 14