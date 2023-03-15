Food hygiene ratings given to 24 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Brian Maule At Chardon D'or at 178 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on March 9

• Pass: Gamba at 225a West George Street, Glasgow; rated on March 8

• Pass: TastEast at 11 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: Chateau-X Finnieston at 10 Claremont Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Emilia Cafe at 86 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Meze Meze at 1032 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Elixir Restaurant and Desserts And Slide It Inn at 78 Wallace Street, Glasgow; rated on February 24

• Pass: Masonic Club at 262 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Improvement Required: Cuku at 1 Kirklee Road, Glasgow; rated on February 14

• Improvement Required: Adams Diner at 105 Albert Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: El Camino at 17 Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on March 1

Takeaways

Plus 13 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: One Stop Shop at 1250 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 10

• Pass: Original Chillies at 325 Nitshill Road, Glasgow; rated on March 9

• Pass: Loco's Burgers at 88 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: Morello's at 253 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on March 6

• Pass: Loaded Fries at 445 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on March 3

• Pass: Raja's Peri Peri at Unit 2, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: The Thai at 317 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on February 28

• Pass: Moonsky Wolo at 59 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on February 27

• Pass: Home Wok at 101 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: Melton Johns at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on February 23

• Pass: Argyle Newsagent at 353 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on February 14