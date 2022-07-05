Food hygiene ratings given to 29 Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Zizzi at Unit B Level 2, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on June 25

• Pass: Beat 6 at 10 Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on June 24

• Pass: Wee Paree at 240 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: Amore Ristorante at 30 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on June 20

• Pass: Afrik Kitchen at 33 Westray Square, Glasgow; rated on June 16

• Pass: Gennaro's Fish and Chips Cafe at 1556 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on June 16

• Pass: Moskito at 198 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on June 16

• Pass: Restaurant Associates at 122 Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on June 15

• Pass: Sapporo Teppanyaki at 6 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on June 14

• Pass: Mozza at 39 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Rioja at 1116 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Levy Restaurants (SEC) at Congress Road, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Improvement Required: Banh Mi and Tea at 342 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on June 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Max's Bar And Grill at 73 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on June 27

• Pass: Grace's Irish Sports Bar at 18 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on June 24

• Pass: Lebowski's at 1008 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on June 9

Takeaways

Plus 13 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Happy Garden at 186 Riverford Road, Glasgow; rated on June 28

• Pass: Chillies at 1783 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on June 27

• Pass: EDA Food Limited at Unit 18, 100 Borron Street, Glasgow; rated on June 24

• Pass: Golden Bull at 924 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on June 24

• Pass: A Pastry Shop at 63 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on June 23

• Pass: Stans at 1349 Springburn Road, Glasgow; rated on June 23

• Pass: Alanya Grill at 585 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: Bibi's at 75 Lochend Road, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: Lambhill Dairy at 7 Kilfinan Street, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: Masala Cottage at 684 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: Original Chillies at 325 Nitshill Road, Glasgow; rated on June 20

• Pass: The New Golden Bell at 1204 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on June 16