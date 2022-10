Food hygiene ratings given to 32 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 32 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Nuku Nuku at 189 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on October 25

• Pass: The Anchor Line at 14 St Vincent Place, Glasgow; rated on October 25

• Pass: Brunch at 587 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 24

• Pass: Turkiye Efes at 97 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on October 24

• Pass: Monterey Jacks Glasgow Central at Unit 1, 71 Albion Street, Glasgow; rated on October 21

• Pass: Tortilla at Unit 12, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on October 21

• Pass: Brutti Compadres at Unit 4, 35 Virginia Street, Glasgow; rated on October 20

• Pass: Coffee House at 550 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on October 19

• Pass: Joia Italian Restaurant And Bar at 1075 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 19

• Pass: La Lanterna West End at 445 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18

• Pass: Mediterraneo at 159 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on October 18

• Pass: The Crazy Chef's Café at 63 Elmbank Street, Glasgow; rated on October 18

• Pass: Bag O' Nails at 163 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Pass: Palmyra Restaurant at 176 Saracen Street, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Pass: Porter and Rye at 1131 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Pass: Ralph And Finns at 25 St Vincent Place, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Pass: KFC at 382 Helen Street, Glasgow; rated on October 14

• Pass: Bread Meats Bread at 695 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Il Pavone at Basement 14, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Zizzi at Unit B Level 2, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on October 12

• Pass: Jurassic Jungle at Unit 5, 29 Saracen Street, Glasgow; rated on October 7

• Improvement Required: Cul Cuil at 86 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Improvement Required: Loon Fung at 417 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Improvement Required: Sholeh at 148 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on April 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Committee Room No. 9 / Speakeasy / FHQ at 18 John Street, Glasgow; rated on October 7

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Nell's Kitchen at 4 Bayfield Terrace, Glasgow; rated on October 24

• Pass: Springburn Cafe at 167 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on October 20

• Pass: Blue Lagoon at 451 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Pass: Panda Express Parkhead Limited at 1385 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Pass: Argyle Newsagent at 353 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Magic Grill at 1341 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 12