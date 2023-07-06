Food hygiene ratings given to 33 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Pass: 111 By Modou at 109 Cleveden Road, Glasgow; rated on June 29

• Pass: Caffe and Caffe at 394 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on June 28

• Pass: Pollok Baptist Church at 14 Haughburn Road, Glasgow; rated on June 27

• Pass: FWOKX at 78 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on June 23

• Pass: Amarone at Storey Ground, 4 Nelson Mandela Place, Glasgow; rated on June 22

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Heavenly Desserts at Unit 72, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: Cafe Mira at 465 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on June 20

• Pass: Six By Nico Southside at 142 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow; rated on June 16

• Pass: Alston Bar And Beef (Basement) at Unit 19, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on June 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Cafe Yaro at 1053 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on June 15

• Pass: The Indian On Skirving Street at 15 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on June 15

• Pass: Choux And Brew at 1117a Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14

• Pass: Springboig Bowling Club at 32 Springboig Avenue, Glasgow; rated on June 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Original Khyber at 69 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Loop And Scoop at 665 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on June 5

• Pass: Nuku Nuku at 189 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on June 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: McNabb's Bar at 1552 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on June 30

• Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 327 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on June 28

• Pass: The Golf and Paloma Lounge at Storey Basement, 221 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on June 22

• Pass: Linen 1906 at 1110 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on June 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: The Variety Bar at 401 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on June 14

• Pass: The Bridge Inn at 31 Easterhouse Road, Glasgow; rated on June 12

• Improvement Required: The 13th Note at 60 King Street, Glasgow; rated on June 6

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Peri Peri Hub And American Pizza Co at 253 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on July 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: The Dairy at 22 Quarrywood Avenue, Glasgow; rated on June 30

• Pass: Afro-Bite On Demand at 189 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on June 27

• Pass: E-Sushi Japanese Cuisine at 132 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on June 27

• Pass: Spice Village at 205 Househillwood Road, Glasgow; rated on June 22

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Tao Chinese at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 21

• Pass: Anaya's at 164 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on June 20

• Pass: Raja's Peri Peri at Unit 2, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow; rated on June 19

• Improvement Required: Chellos Takeaway at 1377 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on June 6

Advertisement

Advertisement