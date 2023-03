Food hygiene ratings given to 34 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Sodexo At Hampden - National Stadium at Letherby Drive, Glasgow; rated on March 23

• Pass: Saffron By Paradise at 411 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on March 22

• Pass: La Vita East End (Barrachnie) at 175 Baillieston Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: Oscar Bar and Kitchen at 1 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: The Butchershop Bar and Grill at 1055 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: Canteen at 123 Flemington Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17

• Pass: Bothwell House at Storey Ground, 23 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on March 16

• Pass: Levy Restaurants (SEC) at Congress Road, Glasgow; rated on March 16

• Pass: Levy Restaurants / OVO Hydro at Congress Road, Glasgow; rated on March 16

• Pass: Malaga Tapas at 213 St Andrews Road, Glasgow; rated on March 16

• Pass: Cuku at 1 Kirklee Road, Glasgow; rated on March 14

• Pass: Dakhin at 89 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on March 14

• Pass: Crumble at 670 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on March 13

• Pass: The Bistro at 53 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on March 13

• Pass: Tesco Cafe at 12 Cobden Road, Glasgow; rated on March 10

• Pass: Rab Haws at 119 Helenvale Street, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: Parkhead Bowling Club at 111 Helenvale Street, Glasgow; rated on March 3

• Pass: Fork N Knife Cafe at 460 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on March 1

• Improvement Required: Madha at 42 Albion Street, Glasgow; rated on February 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Miller's Bar at 7 Cramond Terrace, Glasgow; rated on March 20

• Pass: Connolly's Irish Bar at 45 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on March 15

Takeaways

Plus 13 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Chilli Cottage / Chicken Corner at 406 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on March 22

• Pass: Desi Curry Palace at 144 Allison Street, Glasgow; rated on March 22

• Pass: Madras at 67 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: Melton Johns at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: Spice Village at 205 Househillwood Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: The Blue Lagoon at 246 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 15

• Pass: New Jade at 2322 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 14

• Pass: Sushi Daily at 367 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on March 14

• Pass: 3 In 1 Xtra at 67 Elmbank Street, Glasgow; rated on March 13

• Pass: Cathay Cuisine at 121 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on March 13

• Pass: Magical Kebabs at 367 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on March 13

• Pass: Lupe Pinto at 313 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on March 9