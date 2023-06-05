Food hygiene ratings given to 34 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Talbot Association at 344 Paisley Road, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Fun Street at Unit 41, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on May 25

• Pass: Barolo Grill at 94 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on May 24

• Pass: Okome at 1100 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on May 23

• Pass: Kothel South at 236 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on May 22

• Pass: No 16 at 16 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on May 22

• Pass: Emilia Cafe at 86 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on May 19

• Pass: Goodies at 194 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on May 18

• Pass: Gaucho - Glasgow at Storey Ground, 7 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on May 17

• Pass: O Sole Mia at 22 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on May 17

• Pass: Square Yard at 29 Stevenson Street, Glasgow; rated on May 17

• Pass: Carlton Studios Cafe at 54 Carlton Place, Glasgow; rated on May 16

• Pass: Wheatless Desserts at 1115 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on May 16

• Pass: McDonalds at 530 Helen Street, Glasgow; rated on May 15

• Pass: Sapporo Teppanyaki at 6 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on May 15

• Pass: Dunya Restaurant at 546 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on March 23

• Pass: Celtic Football Club at 95 Kerrydale Street, Glasgow; rated on March 14

• Pass: Papa's at Unit K2, 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on March 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Lloyds No. 1 Bar ( Society Rooms) at 149 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on May 16

Takeaways

Plus 15 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Hajar Shawarma at 42 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Tasty House at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on May 30

• Pass: Indian Delight/Dessert Delight at 30 Gleddoch Road, Glasgow; rated on May 25

• Pass: Panda Express Parkhead Limited at 1385 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on May 24

• Pass: Raja's Pizza Barr at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on May 19

• Pass: Subway at 1218 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on May 19

• Pass: Akiko at 5 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on May 18

• Pass: Mr V's at 118 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on May 18

• Pass: Rowan's Deli at 22 Budhill Avenue, Glasgow; rated on May 17

• Pass: Ruby Take Away at 1793 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on May 15

• Pass: Luxford Burgers at 1 Scotland Street, Glasgow; rated on May 11

• Pass: Kiosks at 95 Kerrydale Street, Glasgow; rated on March 14

• Improvement Required: The Dairy at 22 Quarrywood Avenue, Glasgow; rated on May 5

• Improvement Required: Wraps 4 U at 220 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on May 5

