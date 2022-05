Food hygiene ratings given to 37 Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 37 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Gusto and Relish at 729 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on May 4

• Pass: Bread Meats Bread at 695 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on April 26

• Pass: Bar Soba at 79 Albion Street, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Chaakoo West End at 61 Ruthven Lane, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Doner Haus at 85 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Gaucho - Glasgow at Storey Ground, 7 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Glasgow Kelvin College Training Kitchen at 2 Haghill Road, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Hajars Shawarma at 450 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: McDonalds at 10 Westhorn Drive, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Zizzi at 8 Cresswell Lane, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Kelp at 112 Cowcaddens Road, Glasgow; rated on April 21

• Pass: Pescado Tapas Bar/Restaurant at 39 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on April 21

• Pass: Salt And Vinegar at 1044 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on April 21

• Pass: Test For Demo at 727 London Road, Glasgow; rated on April 21

• Pass: Mitchells at 107 Waterside Road, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: Ichiban at Storey 1, 50 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on April 19

• Pass: The Dough Cartel at 977 Gartloch Road, Glasgow; rated on April 19

• Pass: Tradescroft at 1 Clyde Place Lane, Glasgow; rated on March 22

• Pass: Coffee On The Green @ Glasgow Green Cycling Centre at 1 Glasgow Green, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Improvement Required: I-Chai at 1015 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on April 12

• Improvement Required: Tribeca at 51 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on April 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Bellrock at 6 Cornwall Street, Glasgow; rated on April 20

• Pass: Zinfandel at 69 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow; rated on April 20

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Subway at 557 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on May 5

• Pass: Atwals at 163 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on May 4

• Pass: Chillies at 1783 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on May 4

• Pass: Springburn Cafe at 167 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on May 4

• Pass: Mei Dou at 187 Fulton Street, Glasgow; rated on May 3

• Pass: Tandoori King at 119 Thurston Road, Glasgow; rated on April 27

• Pass: China Daddy at 971 Carntyne Road, Glasgow; rated on April 26

• Pass: Little Canteen at 1164 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on April 25

• Pass: Andy's Carry Out at 271 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on April 21

• Pass: Chillies at 405 Hawthorn Street, Glasgow; rated on April 11

• Improvement Required: The Wee Bakers at 602 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on April 12

• Improvement Required: Meat Meet at 478 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on April 11

• Improvement Required: Zayn's Tandoori at 267 Saracen Street, Glasgow; rated on April 11