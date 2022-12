Food hygiene ratings given to 39 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 39 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Kebabish Grill at 323 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on December 19

• Pass: The Prancing Stag at 1a Ashwood Gardens, Glasgow; rated on December 15

• Pass: Dakhin at 89 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Soulsa Cafe at 89 Glassford Street, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Barras Bites at 205 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on December 13

• Pass: Cup Tea Lounge / Gin 71 at 71 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on December 13

• Pass: Bibi's Cantina at 599 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Dini Pizza And Espresso Bar at 144 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Jay's Grill Bar at 1365 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Meat Joint at 327 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Vegan and Veg Cafe at 527 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Bar Soba at 79 Albion Street, Glasgow; rated on December 8

• Pass: Daddy Marmalades at 25 Parnie Street, Glasgow; rated on December 8

• Pass: Jurassic Jungle at Unit 5, 29 Saracen Street, Glasgow; rated on December 8

• Pass: Tiki Bar And Kitsch Inn at 214 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on December 8

• Pass: Costa Coffee at 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: Namu Korean Kitchen at 321 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on December 6

• Pass: Sapporo Teppanyaki at 6 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on December 6

• Pass: Cottiers at 93 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: Uprising Glasgow at Flat B, 1 Lenzie Gate, Glasgow; rated on November 25

• Pass: Akbars Balti Restaurant at 573 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on November 18

• Pass: Spuntini La Vita at 201 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on November 14

• Improvement Required: Hanami at 1185 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Improvement Required: Lindy's Cafe at 1903 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Black Bull at 111 High Street, Glasgow; rated on December 12

• Pass: Strathduie Bar at Flat 1/1, 3 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow; rated on December 12

• Pass: Thistle Tavern at 1346 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on December 12

Takeaways

Plus 12 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Deli-licious at 34 Castlemilk Arcade, Glasgow; rated on December 16

• Pass: Lucky Cottage at 96 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Happy Castle House Chinese Carry Out at 371 Carmunnock Road, Glasgow; rated on December 13

• Pass: Nisa/Subway at 10 Craigbank Drive, Glasgow; rated on December 13

• Pass: Sky Dragon at 537a Blairdardie Road, Glasgow; rated on December 13

• Pass: Kebab City at 182 Riverford Road, Glasgow; rated on December 12

• Pass: Ramsay's Supper Shop at 521 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Rowan's Deli at 22 Budhill Avenue, Glasgow; rated on December 9

• Pass: Chilli Express Indian Takeaway at 1196 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on December 8

• Pass: Loco's Burgers at 88 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on December 8

• Pass: McChans at Unit 55, 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on December 1