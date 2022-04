Food hygiene ratings given to 45 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 45 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 25 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Restaurant Associates (KPMG) at 319 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on April 6

• Pass: The Cranside Kitchen at 28 Tunnel Street, Glasgow; rated on April 6

• Pass: Six By Nico at 1132 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on April 5

• Pass: Vanilla [email protected] Theatre at 286 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on April 1

• Pass: Bar Soba Byres Road at 122 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on March 31

• Pass: Roastit Bubbly Jocks Bistro at 450 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 31

• Pass: The Square Bar And Restaurant And Aromi D'Italia at 8 Norby Road, Glasgow; rated on March 29

• Pass: Willow Tea Rooms at 97 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on March 29

• Pass: Barras Bites at 205 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on March 25

• Pass: JJ's Cafe at 9 Mossvale Crescent, Glasgow; rated on March 25

• Pass: Absurd Bird at 73 Nelson Mandela Place, Glasgow; rated on March 24

• Pass: AFS Finnieston / Derby Lane at 1154 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 23

• Pass: The Ottoman Coffeehouse CIC at Storey Ground, 73 Berkeley Street, Glasgow; rated on March 23

• Pass: Jacs Cafe at 14 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: Wallacewell Farm at 2 Robroyston Oval, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: Babos at 1117 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on March 18

• Pass: Chateau-X Finnieston at 10 Claremont Street, Glasgow; rated on March 18

• Pass: Caffe Da Sara at 102 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on March 17

• Pass: Costa at 70 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on March 17

• Pass: Partick Duck Club at 27 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on March 16

• Pass: Pitch 56 at 56 Inveresk Street, Glasgow; rated on March 16

• Pass: TIC Cafe at 99 George Street, Glasgow; rated on March 15

• Pass: Chocos Deli And Desserts Ltd at 121 Thurston Road, Glasgow; rated on March 10

• Pass: Rowans Deli at 855 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Improvement Required: Air Thrill at 120 Portman Street, Glasgow; rated on March 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Ad Lib at 111 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on April 1

• Pass: The Sir John Moore at 262 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 28

• Pass: La Cala at 232 Meadowpark Street, Glasgow; rated on March 22

• Pass: Castle Vaults at 12 Clarendon Place, Glasgow; rated on March 19

• Pass: Brew Dog at 1397 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17

• Pass: NYC Bar And Grill at 185 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on February 22

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Craigend Chippy at 1 Mossvale Crescent, Glasgow; rated on April 1

• Pass: Tao Chinese Take Away at 991 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on April 1

• Pass: Golden Bull at 924 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on March 31

• Pass: Dominos Pizza at 941 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on March 30

• Pass: Donna's Deli at 50 Inveresk Street, Glasgow; rated on March 30

• Pass: Da Vinci at 126 Holmlea Road, Glasgow; rated on March 29

• Pass: Mack Chicken Hut at 376 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on March 28

• Pass: Orchid Garden at 427 Balmore Road, Glasgow; rated on March 28

• Pass: Sizzle And Spice at 1849 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on March 25

• Pass: Wee China Chinese Takeaway at 1106 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on March 25

• Pass: Wok This Way at 1201 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on March 24

• Pass: Curry House at 952 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21

• Pass: Ruby Murrys at 1153 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 21