Food hygiene ratings given to 45 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 45 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Pass: HMRC at 21 York Street, Glasgow; rated on November 4

• Pass: Spiritualist Bar And Restaurant at 62 Miller Street, Glasgow; rated on November 4

• Pass: BRGR at 6 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on November 3

Advertisement

• Pass: China House Restaurant at 1280 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Crabshakk at 1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Mezcal at 104 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Mr Burger at 322 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 2

• Pass: Deli Zola Ltd at 11 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on November 1

• Pass: Go Wild Soft Play and Party Centre at 59 James Street, Glasgow; rated on October 28

Advertisement

• Pass: Central Car Auctions Cafe at 44 Easterhouse Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Littlebird at 350 Holmlea Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Madha at 42 Albion Street, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Meadow Road Coffee at 579 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Muffin Break at Unit 19, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Himalaya Restaurants (Glasgow) Ltd at 1878b Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on October 26

Advertisement

• Pass: Meets Noodle at 1136 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: Piccolo Mondo at 344 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: Locavore Community Interest Company at 349 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on October 25

• Pass: MCKSCRANS at 163 London Road, Glasgow; rated on October 20

• Pass: The Hanoi Bike Shop at 8 Ruthven Lane, Glasgow; rated on October 20

• Pass: Cote Restaurants Ltd at 41 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on October 18

Advertisement

• Pass: Oaka Supercity at Storey Ground, 213a New City Road, Glasgow; rated on October 14

• Pass: Alishan Tandoori at 250 Battlefield Road, Glasgow; rated on September 29

• Pass: 279 Cafe Bistro at 279 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on August 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Revolution Glasgow at 69 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on November 4

Advertisement

• Pass: The Thornwood Bar at 724 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 4

• Pass: Waxy O'Connors at 46 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on October 31

• Pass: The Raven at 81 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Hootenanny at 22 Dixon Street, Glasgow; rated on October 18

Takeaways

Plus 16 ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

• Pass: 585 at 585 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Jasmine Cottage at 1009 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Little Canteen at 1164 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Little Tasties at 195 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Romans Pizzaera at 44 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

• Pass: Whole Leaf at 1150 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 3

Advertisement

• Pass: Bagel Mania at 195 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on November 1

• Pass: Pepes Piri Piri at 283 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on November 1

• Pass: Akiko at 5 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Lemon Tree at 119 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Paul's Fast Foods at 12 Drumchapel Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Wraps 4 U at 220 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 27

Advertisement

• Pass: Dolce Vita at 1581 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on October 6

• Improvement Required: Curry Cuisine Lilys Chinese Takeaway at Unit 1, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow; rated on October 10

• Improvement Required: Raja's Peri Peri at Unit 2, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow; rated on October 10