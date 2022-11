Food hygiene ratings given to 46 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 46 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 31 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Restaurant at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Subway at Unit 3, 795 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: The Prancing Stag at 1a Ashwood Gardens, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Nippon Kitchen at 91 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Cafe Circa at 322 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: Doner Shack at Unit 1, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: The Amsterdam at 108 Brunswick Street, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: Ichiban at Storey 1, 50 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on November 21

• Pass: Babs at 49 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on November 20

• Pass: Farina Pizza Pasta at 1377 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 18

• Pass: Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery (KG Cafe And Coffee Bar) at 1 Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow; rated on November 18

• Pass: Toshie's Cafe at 846 Garscube Road, Glasgow; rated on November 18

• Pass: Big Counter at 76 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: Coias Cafe at 473 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: KFC at Storey Ground, 437 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: Sarti Cafe at 133 Wellington Street, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: Sarti Restaurant at 121 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: Village Curry House at 129 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: N.1082 at 1082 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 16

• Pass: Darbar at 140 Allison Street, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Pass: Mikaku at 45 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Pass: The Marlborough at 340 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Pass: Annie's Coffee House at 1623 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on November 14

• Pass: Banana Leaf And Lay Tea at 5 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on November 14

• Pass: Smiling Coast Afro Caribbean Restaurant at 204 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on November 14

• Pass: The Bank at 443 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 14

• Pass: Sushi Ya at 55 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on November 10

• Pass: Maki And Ramen at 21 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Pass: Oaka Supercity at 130 George Street, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: Piri Amor at 1 Kay Street, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Improvement Required: The Anchor Line at 12 St Vincent Place, Glasgow; rated on October 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Pavement Bar at 69 Hutcheson Street, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Kelvin Dock Bar at 1720 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: Granny Gibb's at 1305 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: The Belle at 617 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on November 16

• Pass: Wintersgills at 228 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Grillicious Mediterranean at 643 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Tim Hortons at 96 George Street, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: Let's Wok at 8a Angus Street, Glasgow; rated on November 17

• Pass: Georges Wee Dairy at 12 Clarendon Street, Glasgow; rated on November 16

• Pass: Soula Cafe at 1081 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 16

• Pass: Sushi Riot at 23 Clarence Drive, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Pass: Cranhill Tandoori at 6a Lamlash Crescent, Glasgow; rated on November 14

• Pass: Moonsky Wolo at 59 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 11

• Pass: Mexita Westend at 14 Northpark Street, Glasgow; rated on October 12