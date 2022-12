Food hygiene ratings given to 55 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 55 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 31 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Bakery By Grain And Grind at 393 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on December 6

• Pass: Steak, Cattle And Roll at 17 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: China Sea Restaurant at Flat 4/13, 12 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Neighbourhood Lunches at 21 Smith Street, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Open Space Cafe at 4 Elibank Street, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: The Arc Cafe at 340 Ashgill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Amore Ristorante at 30 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Pavilion Tea Room at 231 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: The Highlander Cafe at 204 Liddesdale Road, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Todd's Bar And Aroma Cafe at 11 Weaver Street, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Dunya Restaurant at 546 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: Mama Del's at Flat 3/2, 11 Bannatyne Avenue, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: Riverside Museum at 100 Pointhouse Place, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: The Burger Cartel at 380 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: Tricia's at 209 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: Villa Toscana at 1080 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: Bread Meats Bread at 90 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on November 25

• Pass: [email protected] at 101 St James Road, Glasgow; rated on November 25

• Pass: Alston Bar And Beef (Basement) at Unit 19, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Loon Fung at 417 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Lotus Lebanese Restaurant at 1363 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Sichuan House at 345 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Hillhead Book Club at 17 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on November 22

• Pass: Alyssa's Cafe at 1107 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Pass: Masala Twist at 261 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on November 15

• Pass: TGI Friday at 50 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on November 8

• Pass: Cul Cuil at 86 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on November 4

• Improvement Required: Black Rooster Peri Peri at 150 Edmiston Drive, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Improvement Required: Don't Dessert Me at 8 Haughburn Road, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Improvement Required: Elder Cafe And Dessert at 1020b Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on November 9

• Improvement Required: The Chicken Palace at 18 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Lebowski's at 1008 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: Rosevale Tavern at 483 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: Windsor Tavern at 469 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: Jamie [email protected] Lovat at 2562 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: The Winds at 123 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: The Royalty Bar at 144 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: The Horseshoe Bar at 17 Drury Street, Glasgow; rated on November 10

Takeaways

Plus 17 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Tea Leaf at 292 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: Madras-Cafe at 82 Howard Street, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: Chunky Chicken at 532 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Craigend Chippy at 1 Mossvale Crescent, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Wild Flours at 526 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Good Choi's Cuisine at 13 Cumming Drive, Glasgow; rated on December 1

• Pass: Tormusk Sandwich Bar at 381 Tormusk Road, Glasgow; rated on December 1

• Pass: Curry Cuisine Lilys Chinese Takeaway at Unit 1, 145 Balgrayhill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: Spice Magic at 37 Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: The Spice Boys at 236a Swinton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Pass: Akiko at 5 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Marini's at 66 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Morello's at 253 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Melton Johns at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on November 18

• Improvement Required: Garngad Take Away at 132 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 9