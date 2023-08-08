Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Costa Coffee at Unit 1, 42 Merkland Street, Glasgow; rated on August 3

• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 231 St Andrews Road, Glasgow; rated on August 3

• Pass: Brett at 321 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on July 31

• Pass: Queen's Park Arena at 381 Langside Road, Glasgow; rated on July 26

• Pass: Cakebites at 29 Silvergrove Street, Glasgow; rated on July 24

• Pass: Greggs PLC at 76 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on July 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The James Tassie at 63 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on August 3

• Improvement Required: Jarvies Inn at 45 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on July 10

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Yayas at 2248 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on August 1

• Pass: Wok Star at 523 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 10

• Improvement Required: Tasty House at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on July 10