Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Costa Coffee at Unit 1, 42 Merkland Street, Glasgow; rated on August 3
• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 231 St Andrews Road, Glasgow; rated on August 3
• Pass: Brett at 321 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on July 31
• Pass: Queen's Park Arena at 381 Langside Road, Glasgow; rated on July 26
• Pass: Cakebites at 29 Silvergrove Street, Glasgow; rated on July 24
• Pass: Greggs PLC at 76 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on July 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: The James Tassie at 63 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on August 3
• Improvement Required: Jarvies Inn at 45 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on July 10
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Yayas at 2248 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on August 1
• Pass: Wok Star at 523 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 10
• Improvement Required: Tasty House at 236 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on July 10