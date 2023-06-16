Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: The Real Greek at Unit 31, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on June 13

    • Pass: Duo Coffee Shop at 83 Coustonholm Road, Glasgow; rated on June 12

    • Pass: Eileen Cake at 65 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on June 12

    • Pass: German Doner Kebab at 52 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on June 12

    • Pass: Cafe Andaluz at 2 Cresswell Lane, Glasgow; rated on June 8

    • Pass: Meze Meze at 1032 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on June 8

    • Pass: Fat Lobster at 157 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on June 7

    • Pass: The Old Fruit Shop at 69 Old Castle Road, Glasgow; rated on March 1

    • Improvement Required: FWOKX at 78 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on May 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: The Ark Glasgow / Locked And Loaded at 46 North Frederick Street, Glasgow; rated on June 15

    Takeaways

    Plus five ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Ho's Chinese at 300 Rotherwood Avenue, Glasgow; rated on June 14

    • Pass: Madras Cottage at 146 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on June 12

    • Pass: Anmol Spice at 71 Old Castle Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

    • Pass: Wraps 4 U at 220 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on May 5

    • Pass: Tea Leaf at 292 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on April 20