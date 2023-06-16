Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Real Greek at Unit 31, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on June 13

• Pass: Duo Coffee Shop at 83 Coustonholm Road, Glasgow; rated on June 12

• Pass: Eileen Cake at 65 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on June 12

• Pass: German Doner Kebab at 52 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on June 12

• Pass: Cafe Andaluz at 2 Cresswell Lane, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Meze Meze at 1032 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Fat Lobster at 157 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on June 7

• Pass: The Old Fruit Shop at 69 Old Castle Road, Glasgow; rated on March 1

• Improvement Required: FWOKX at 78 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on May 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Ark Glasgow / Locked And Loaded at 46 North Frederick Street, Glasgow; rated on June 15

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Ho's Chinese at 300 Rotherwood Avenue, Glasgow; rated on June 14

• Pass: Madras Cottage at 146 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on June 12

• Pass: Anmol Spice at 71 Old Castle Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Wraps 4 U at 220 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on May 5