Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Tofu Asian Fusion at 184 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: Cottage 10 at 10 Torrisdale Street, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass: Steak Inn at 510 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass: Royal Workshops For The Blind (Blindcraft) at 12 Edgefauld Avenue, Glasgow; rated on September 5

• Pass: Taco Mazama at 263 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on August 31

• Pass: The Lunch Box at 132 Norfolk Street, Glasgow; rated on August 10

• Pass: Grain And Grind at 45 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on August 2

• Improvement Required: Mei Wei Hotpot at 202 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on August 11

• Improvement Required: Mikaku at 45 Queen Street, Glasgow; rated on August 11

• Improvement Required: The Bridge Cafe at The Bridge, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow; rated on July 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Bar 91 at 91 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: Mango at 373 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on September 1

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Rio's Piri Piri at 652 Alexandra Parade, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: The Italian Job Express at 532 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on September 5

• Improvement Required: Afro-Bite On Demand at 10a Angus Street, Glasgow; rated on August 11

• Improvement Required: Little Tasties at 195 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on August 11