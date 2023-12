Food hygiene ratings handed to 17 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Pipeworks at 10 Metropole Lane, Glasgow; rated on December 6

• Pass: Wingstop at Unit R5, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on December 4

• Pass: El Jefes at 1170 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Hot World Cuisine at 251 Paisley Road, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Susie's Deli at 31 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Taco Bell at 8 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Jojo Mac's at 104 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Divans Darbar Indian Restaurant at 1348 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

• Improvement Required: Gost at 77 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on November 9

Takeaways

And eight ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass and Eat Safe: Dr Noodles at 80 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on November 29

• Pass: Brave Bakers at 112 Saltmarket, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Pass: Subway at 16 High Street, Glasgow; rated on December 1

• Pass: Madhras Dosa at 76 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Mexita Springburn/Cha Cha Grill/Absurd Bird/Sobi Burger at 560 Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: The Top Shawarma at 194 Pitt Street, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Sushi Riot at 23 Clarence Drive, Glasgow; rated on November 29