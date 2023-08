Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Costa Coffee at 161 Gushetfaulds Place, Glasgow; rated on August 28

• Pass: Bibimbap West at 2 Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on August 25

• Pass: Gloria Jeans at 7 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on August 24

• Pass: The Copland Hotel at 80 Copland Road, Glasgow; rated on August 24

• Pass: Zensation at 160 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on August 24

• Pass: Black Rooster Peri Peri at 645 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on August 23

• Pass: Happy Meals at 10 Back Causeway, Glasgow; rated on August 23

• Pass: Old Salty Restaurant at 337 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on August 21

• Pass: Stravaigin at 30 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on August 21

• Pass: Premier Argyle Street at 84 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on August 18

• Pass: Antojitos At Nice N Sleazys at 421 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on August 17

• Pass: Sotto Deli at 42 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on August 15

• Improvement Required: Bluevale Community Cafe at 30 Abernethy Street, Glasgow; rated on August 2

• Improvement Required: Bluevale Community Club at 30 Abernethy Street, Glasgow; rated on August 2

• Improvement Required: La Bottega Italian Deli at 1052 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on August 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Box at 431 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on August 17

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Decent Tandoori and Sweets 2 Go at 55 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on August 29

• Pass: Pakistani Street Food at 412 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on August 29