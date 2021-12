Food hygiene ratings handed to 20 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Caffe Monza at 381 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Dakhin at 89 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Pescado Tapas Bar/Restaurant at 39 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: The Hanoi Bike Shop at 8 Ruthven Lane, Glasgow; rated on December 1

• Pass: Bibimbap at 2 Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on November 30

• Pass: Taco Bell at 8 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on November 26

• Pass: Rockies Dessert Cafe at 2195 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on November 25

• Pass: Bread Meats Bread at 90 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Dunya Restaurant at 546 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Five Guys at 363 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on November 24

• Pass: Barolo Grill at 94 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Oaka Supercity at 181 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: Absolute Roasters at 72 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on November 5

• Pass: Taco Mazama at 263 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on September 5

• Improvement Required: Cranberrys (Glasgow) Ltd at 30 Wilson Street, Glasgow; rated on November 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Republic Bier Halle at 9 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Pass: Maggie Mays at 60 Trongate, Glasgow; rated on November 18

• Pass: The Three Craws at 501 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Lees Place at 10 Broomknowes Road, Glasgow; rated on November 24