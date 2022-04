Food hygiene ratings handed to 20 Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Lost World Coffee Co. at 491 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on April 12

• Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Restaurant at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on April 11

• Pass: Okome at 161 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on April 8

• Pass: October at Unit 31 Level 1, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on April 7

• Pass: Posh Nosh at 86 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on April 7

• Pass: Cranachan at Unit 52 Level 2, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on April 6

• Pass: The Chicken Palace at 18 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on April 5

• Pass: Cosmo at Unit R4, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on March 31

• Improvement Required: Hanami at 1185 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 23

• Improvement Required: Pho Viet at Storey 1/1, 27 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on March 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Butty Bar at 9 Hecla Avenue, Glasgow; rated on March 27

• Pass: Castle Vaults at 12 Clarendon Place, Glasgow; rated on March 15

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: New Kismet at 311 Drumry Road East, Glasgow; rated on April 14

• Pass: Kadir's Fish and Chips at 1418 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on April 11

• Pass: Niko's Indian Takeaway / Coco Melon Dessert at 5 Balbeggie Street, Glasgow; rated on April 11

• Pass: Yippon at 108 George Street, Glasgow; rated on April 8

• Pass: Pizza Crolla at 156 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on April 6

• Pass: Rainbow Takeaway at 1001 Aikenhead Road, Glasgow; rated on April 6

• Pass: Lupe Pinto at 313 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on April 1