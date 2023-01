Food hygiene ratings handed to 21 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Clydeside Distillery Cafe at 100 Stobcross Road, Glasgow; rated on December 23

• Pass: Singl'end at 265 Renfrew Street, Glasgow; rated on December 22

• Pass: Wee Betty's at 30 Town Centre, Glasgow; rated on December 21

• Pass: Sugo Pasta at 70 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on December 20

• Pass: Marinaldos at Unit 1, 13a Town Centre, Glasgow; rated on December 19

• Pass: Mharsanta at 26 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on December 19

• Pass: Fat Lobster at 157 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on December 14

• Pass: Bombay Blues at 41 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on November 23

• Pass: No 16 at 16 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on September 21

• Improvement Required: Bothwell House at Storey Ground, 23 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Improvement Required: Elixir Restaurant and Desserts And Slide It Inn at 78 Wallace Street, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Improvement Required: Riki's Cafe at 381 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on December 5

• Improvement Required: 111 By Modou at 109 Cleveden Road, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Improvement Required: Khyber Pass at 221 St Andrews Road, Glasgow; rated on December 2

• Improvement Required: Don't Dessert Me at 8 Haughburn Road, Glasgow; rated on November 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Vinyl Bar at 42 London Road, Glasgow; rated on December 22

• Pass: The Clockwork Beer Company at 1155 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on December 21

• Pass: Bacchus at 80 Glassford Street, Glasgow; rated on December 1

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Anadolia Turkish Restaurant at 1527 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on December 21

• Pass: Madras at 67 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on December 21