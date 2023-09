Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Grill On The Hill at 76 Southbrae Drive, Glasgow; rated on September 19

• Pass: Six By Nico at 358 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on September 19

• Pass: FF Westend at 160 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on September 14

• Pass: Basta Pizza Bar at 561 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Jojo Mac's at 104 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Porter and Rye at 1131 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Pulcinella at 167 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Cafe Etoile at 504 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Mowgli Street Food at 78 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Koko House at 175 Great George Street, Glasgow; rated on September 11

• Pass: Amber Regent at 50 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass: Ka Pao at 26 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass: BBQ WRAP SALAD at 17 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on August 28

• Improvement Required: The Nolly Café At Maryhill Burgh Halls at 10 Gairbraid Avenue, Glasgow; rated on August 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Rose Reilly at 58 Albert Road, Glasgow; rated on September 19

• Pass: Thundercat Bar And Diner at 86 Miller Street, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Theatre Royal at 286 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on August 24

• Pass: The Record Factory at 17 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on August 14

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Chellos Takeaway at 1377 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on September 19

• Pass: New Jade at 2322 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on September 14

• Pass: Glasgow Sweet House at 635 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on September 13