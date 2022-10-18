Food hygiene ratings handed to 24 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 24 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: KIllermont Polo Club at 2022 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Royal Banquets / Kanoor at Unit 3, 89 Causewayside Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Celentanos at 28 Cathedral Square, Glasgow; rated on October 12

• Pass: La Casa at 16 Kings Place, Glasgow; rated on October 12

• Pass: Levy Restaurants / OVO Hydro at Congress Road, Glasgow; rated on October 12

• Pass: Cafe Asia at 1359 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on October 11

• Pass: Daisy Café at 460 Pinkston Road, Glasgow; rated on October 11

• Pass: Pulcinella at 167 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on October 11

• Pass: Six By Nico at 1132 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 11

• Pass: Ubiquitous Chip at 26 Ashton Lane, Glasgow; rated on October 6

• Pass: Glasgow Life Soft Play Clip And Climb Cafe at 1431 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5

• Pass: Kelvin Hall Cafe at 1431 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on October 5

• Pass: Fat Hippo Glasgow at 86 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on October 4

• Pass: Nonna Said at 26 Candleriggs, Glasgow; rated on October 4

• Pass: Apocom Kitchen at 1391 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on September 27

• Pass: Citation at 40 Wilson Street, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass: Mamasan at 224 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on September 1

• Pass: Ashoka Ashton Lane at 19 Ashton Lane, Glasgow; rated on August 17

• Improvement Required: Joia Italian Restaurant And Bar at 1075 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on September 14

• Improvement Required: Sano Pizza at 1146 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on August 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Chinaskis at 239 North Street, Glasgow; rated on October 11

• Pass: Bar Soba at 11a Mitchell Lane, Glasgow; rated on October 10

• Pass: The Lab at 26 Springfield Court, Glasgow; rated on October 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

