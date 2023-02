Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Chicken Palace at 18 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on February 22

• Pass: 111 By Modou at 109 Cleveden Road, Glasgow; rated on February 20

• Pass: Cafe Fame at 127 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on February 20

• Pass: Bilson Eleven at 10 Annfield Place, Glasgow; rated on February 16

• Pass: Anadolia Turkish Restaurant at 1527 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on February 15

• Pass: Unalome By Graeme Cheevers at Storey Ground, 36 Kelvingrove Street, Glasgow; rated on February 14

• Pass: Costa Coffee at 20 Darnley Mains Road, Glasgow; rated on February 10

• Pass: Al Sham Nights Cafe at 213 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Coronation Restaurant at 55 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Day To Day at 1585 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on January 23

• Improvement Required: Pickled Ginger at 512 St Vincent Street, Glasgow; rated on January 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Shilling Brewery Company at 92 West George Street, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: Elders Bar at 72 Causewayside Street, Glasgow; rated on January 24

Takeaways

Plus 13 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Natural Spice at 1791 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on February 24

• Pass: Oriental Cuisine at 112 Smithycroft Road, Glasgow; rated on February 22

• Pass: Whole Fried Chicken (WFC) at 147 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on February 21

• Pass: Mr Tastie at 1367 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on February 20

• Pass: Turquoise at 44 Oswald Street, Glasgow; rated on February 19

• Pass: Let's Wok at 8a Angus Street, Glasgow; rated on February 16

• Pass: Wok Star at 523 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on February 16

• Pass: Eat Well Done at 61 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Macdonners at 915 Springfield Road, Glasgow; rated on February 6

• Pass: Val D'oro Restaurant at 14 London Road, Glasgow; rated on February 6

• Improvement Required: Morello's at 253 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on January 30

• Improvement Required: Spice Cottage at 45 Conisborough Road, Glasgow; rated on January 30