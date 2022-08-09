Food hygiene ratings handed to 32 Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 32 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 22 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Black Sheep Coffee at 254 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on August 5

• Pass: D'Nisi at 265 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on August 5

• Pass: Inflata Nation at 134 Portman Street, Glasgow; rated on August 5

• Pass: Cafe Swiss at 311 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on August 3

• Pass: Gladigator's Fun Factory at 7 Shandwick Street, Glasgow; rated on August 3

• Pass: Monterey Jack's Glasgow at 30 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on August 3

• Pass: Jaconelli's Cafe at 570 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on August 2

• Pass: Langside Cafe at 33 Langside Place, Glasgow; rated on August 2

• Pass: Christine's Cafe at 35 Skerray Street, Glasgow; rated on August 1

• Pass: Honey and Salt Coffee Bar at 25 Carmunnock Road, Glasgow; rated on August 1

• Pass: Nuudel at 141 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on August 1

• Pass: Amore D'Italia at 506 Alexandra Parade, Glasgow; rated on July 29

• Pass: Prezzo at 35 St Vincent Place, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Pulp at 31 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Station Kitchen at 120 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Petershill Park Leisure Centre - Progrez Hospitality at 30 Adamswell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 27

• Pass: Thomas Fortune Centre at 195a Drumry Road East, Glasgow; rated on July 26

• Pass: Angie's at 150 Balmore Road, Glasgow; rated on July 25

• Pass: Jeans Cafe at 401 Hawthorn Street, Glasgow; rated on July 25

• Pass: Burger King at 6 Allerdyce Court, Glasgow; rated on July 22

• Pass: Voseba Burger House at 322 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 22

• Pass: The Leven Valley-Crown Carvery at 7 Allerdyce Court, Glasgow; rated on July 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: 7th Heaven at 15 Elmbank Gardens, Glasgow; rated on July 27

• Pass: Diamond Dolls Cabaret Club at 39 Mitchell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 27

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Imran's Fast Food Club / Barcelos at 38 Lochdochart Road, Glasgow; rated on August 4

• Pass: The Dragons Way at 111 South Hallhill Road, Glasgow; rated on August 4

• Pass: The Wee Bakers at 602 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on August 4

• Pass: Bay Leaf Premium at 6 Balmore Road, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Temaki And Donburi at 113 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Chunky Chicken at 532 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on July 26

• Pass: Andy's Carry Out at 271 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on July 24