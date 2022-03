Food hygiene ratings handed to 35 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 35 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Thai Siam Restaurant at 1191 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 17

• Pass: Cail Bruich at 725 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on March 15

• Pass: Tickled Trout at 878 Boclair Road, Glasgow; rated on March 15

• Pass: Caffe Nero at 91 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on March 11

• Pass: China Sea Restaurant at Flat 4/13, 12 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on March 10

• Pass: Crabshakk at 1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on March 10

• Pass: The Butchershop Bar and Grill at 1055 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on March 10

• Pass: Alston Bar And Beef (Basement) at Unit 19, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on March 9

• Pass: Burger King at Unit 24, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on March 9

• Pass: Burger King at 1 Springfield Quay, Glasgow; rated on March 8

• Pass: Victory Christian Centre at 285 Langlands Road, Glasgow; rated on March 8

• Pass: Dunya Restaurant at 546 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: Lotus Lebanese Restaurant at 1363 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: Soul Food Sisters at 202 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: Tim Hortons at Unit K6, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: Elena's at 92 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on March 4

• Pass: Meat Up Deli at 15 Merkland Court, Glasgow; rated on March 3

• Pass: The Little Curry House at 41 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on March 3

• Pass: Julie's Kopitian at 1109 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on January 27

• Improvement Required: Bar Soba Byres Road at 122 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on February 21

• Improvement Required: Hajars Shawarma at 450 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on February 21

• Improvement Required: The Lunch Box at 132 Norfolk Street, Glasgow; rated on February 21

• Improvement Required: BRGR at 6 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on February 10

• Improvement Required: Poppy Amber Rose at 994 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Star Bar at 537 Eglinton Street, Glasgow; rated on March 2

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Blue Lagoon at 69 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on March 16

• Pass: Ruby's at 1767 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on March 15

• Pass: Sizzlers at 1077 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 15

• Pass: Kings at 325 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: New Salt and Chilli at 987 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: The Grillicious at 370 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on March 7

• Pass: Canton Takeaway at 1753 Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow; rated on March 3

• Pass: Glasgow Sweet House at 635 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on March 2

• Pass: The Hovel at Unit 7, 15 Ladyloan Place, Glasgow; rated on February 17