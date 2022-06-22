Food hygiene ratings handed to 37 Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 37 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Pass: Cosmo at Unit 36, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on June 20

• Pass: Paratha Box at 491 Aikenhead Road, Glasgow; rated on June 16

• Pass: Ashoka at 268 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on June 14

• Pass: Embargo at 71 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Mozza at 225 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Stravaigin at 30 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Thai Orchid at 336 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: The Ottoman Coffeehouse CIC at Storey Ground, 73 Berkeley Street, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Caf� Voni at 61 Old Castle Road, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Koo-ee Cafe at 1 Old Castle Road, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Little Soho Jordanhill at 512 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: McDonald's Restaurant at 12 Auchinlea Way, Glasgow; rated on June 7

• Pass: Steak, Cattle And Roll at 17 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on June 7

• Pass: Shettleston Community Growing Project at 70 Eckford Street, Glasgow; rated on June 2

• Pass: Monterey Jack's Glasgow at 30 Provan Walk, Glasgow; rated on June 1

• Pass: Six By Nico at 1132 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on June 1

• Pass: BBQ. WRAP. SALAD at 17 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Steak And Cherry at 516 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Improvement Required: 365 Cafe at 343 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on May 24

• Improvement Required: Ho-Wong at 58 Waterloo Street, Glasgow; rated on May 24

• Improvement Required: Rioja at 1116 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on May 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Bar Square at 5 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on June 16

• Pass: Bananamoon at 360 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on June 6

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Magic Grill at 1341 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on June 20

• Pass: Flames Express at 140 Keppochhill Road, Glasgow; rated on June 17

• Pass: Greggs at 27 Castlemilk Arcade, Glasgow; rated on June 15

• Pass: Afro-Fusion Cuisine at 1051 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Linda's Kitchen at 205 Knightswood Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 124 Woodlands Road, Glasgow; rated on June 9

• Pass: Papa John's at 12 Norby Road, Glasgow; rated on June 7

• Pass: Sweet N Up at 189 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on June 7

• Pass: Hot Cross Bakery at 571 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Golden Inn at 1030 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on May 19

• Pass: The Codfather at 566 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on May 9

• Improvement Required: Chicken Cottage at 366 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on May 24

• Improvement Required: Dolce Vita at 1581 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on May 24