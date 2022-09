Food hygiene ratings handed to 38 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 38 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Butchershop Bar and Grill at 1055 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on September 20

• Pass: Layers Bakery at 85 Torphin Crescent, Glasgow; rated on September 16

• Pass: Santa Lucia at 68 Ingram Street, Glasgow; rated on September 15

• Pass: Silla at 1138 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on September 14

• Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Restaurant at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Dunya Restaurant at 546 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Rioja at 1116 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Springfield Cafe at 924 Springfield Road, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Go Wild Soft Play and Party Centre at 59 James Street, Glasgow; rated on September 9

• Pass: Hummingbird at 186 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on September 9

• Pass: Rumbling Tum Cafe at 10 Bain Street, Glasgow; rated on September 9

• Pass: Sisters Cafe at Unit 17b, 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on September 9

• Pass: Flourish House at 25 Ashley Street, Glasgow; rated on September 8

• Pass: ROCK DCM LTD (Name TBC) at Unit 7, 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow; rated on September 8

• Pass: The Bridge Cafe at The Bridge, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow; rated on September 8

• Pass: What The Fudge at 506 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on September 8

• Pass: Porto Piri Piri at 49 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: Smug Coffee Bar at 167 Great George Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: Barca Tapas And Cava Bar at Food Court Level 2, 48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass: Newlands Bakery Coffee Shop And Deli at 240 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass: Stravaigin at 30 Gibson Street, Glasgow; rated on September 1

• Improvement Required: Cafe CiCi at 18 Craigbank Drive, Glasgow; rated on August 24

• Improvement Required: CIBO at 509 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on August 24

• Improvement Required: Ting Thai at 94 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on August 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Hall at Storey 0/1, 457 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on September 15

• Pass: Lebowski's at 1008 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Vodka Wodka at 31 Ashton Lane, Glasgow; rated on August 31

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Golden Bull at 924 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on September 14

• Pass: Millerston Cafe Ice Cream Parlour at 19 Station Road, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Panko at 9 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on September 13

• Pass: Afro-Bite On Demand at 10a Angus Street, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Cranhill Tandoori at 6a Lamlash Crescent, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Dauds Tandoori Choice at 800 Springfield Road, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: Loco's Burgers at 88 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on September 12

• Pass: What The Fudge Express at 329 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on September 8

• Pass: Amante Pizza at 185 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on June 21

• Improvement Required: Mac Donners at 4 Albert Road, Glasgow; rated on August 24