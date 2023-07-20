Food hygiene ratings handed to five Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Italian Restaurant Glasgow/Romeo and Juliet at 5 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on July 13
• Pass: Kelp at 112a Cowcaddens Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Blue Bay at 14 Bridgeton Cross, Glasgow; rated on July 20
• Pass: Hong Kong at 1131 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on July 19
• Improvement Required: Chillies And Cream, Chillies Peri Peri And Hot Dogs at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 21