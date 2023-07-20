Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Viaplay pull out of Scottish football deal to spark blackout fears
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Food hygiene ratings handed to five Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: Italian Restaurant Glasgow/Romeo and Juliet at 5 Clarkston Road, Glasgow; rated on July 13

    • Pass: Kelp at 112a Cowcaddens Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Blue Bay at 14 Bridgeton Cross, Glasgow; rated on July 20

    • Pass: Hong Kong at 1131 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on July 19

    • Improvement Required: Chillies And Cream, Chillies Peri Peri And Hot Dogs at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 21