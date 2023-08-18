Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Glasgow establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Cupp Bubble Tea at 520 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on August 14

• Pass: Parveen's @ Civic House at 26 Civic Street, Glasgow; rated on August 14

• Pass: Bucks Bar at 96 Trongate, Glasgow; rated on August 10

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Milano's Fast Food at 21 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on August 16

• Pass: Indian Delight/Dessert Delight at 30 Gleddoch Road, Glasgow; rated on August 10

• Pass: Mexita Springburn/Cha Cha Grill/Absurd Bird/Sobi Burger at 560 Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Improvement Required: House Of Grill at 4 Albert Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20