Food hygiene ratings handed to six Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Rishi's Indian Aroma at 61 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7

• Pass: Non Viet at 538 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on November 25

• Improvement Required: Mozza at 39 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on November 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Improvement Required: Old Harmony Bar at 881 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Eatwell Fish And Chips at 1094 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23

