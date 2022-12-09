Food hygiene ratings handed to six Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Rishi's Indian Aroma at 61 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7
• Pass: Non Viet at 538 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on November 25
• Improvement Required: Mozza at 39 Renfield Street, Glasgow; rated on November 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Improvement Required: Old Harmony Bar at 881 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on November 10
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Eatwell Fish And Chips at 1094 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on November 23
• Improvement Required: Loco's Burgers at 88 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on November 10