Food hygiene ratings handed to two Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
La Vita Pizzeria, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 161 Queen Street, Glasgow was handed a "pass" rating after assessment on January 3.
And Papa Ali's, a takeaway at Unit 1, 250 Drumoyne Road, Glasgow was given an "improvement required" classification on December 11.